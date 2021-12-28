Getting Answers
Car hits man in Texarkana, Texas

He’s been taken to the hospital for treatment of significant injuries, authorities say
A man suffered significant injuries when he was hit by a car on Stateline Avenue north of...
A man suffered significant injuries when he was hit by a car on Stateline Avenue north of Interstate 30 in Texarkana, Texas, shortly before 6 p.m. Dec. 27.(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Fred Gamble
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — A pedestrian has been hit by a car in Texarkana, Texas.

Authorities say the man has been taken to the hospital for treatment of significant injuries.

There’s no immediate word on whether the driver was hurt.

The wreck occurred near a Waffle House restaurant on Stateline Avenue north of Interstate 30 shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area as Texarkana, Texas, police investigate the crash.

This is a developing situation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

