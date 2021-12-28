Amber Alert issued 6-year-old Georgia girl, mother believed to be abducted by child’s father

Getting Answers
An Amber Alert has been issued for Rachel Zecena, 6, and her mother, Balvanera Esperanz Parada-Olivas, 45.(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By Gray News staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CUMMING, Ga. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for Rachel Zecena, 6, and her mother, Balvanera Esperanz Parada-Olivas, 45.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they may have been taken against their will by Alexis R. Zecena-Lopez, 55. He has been identified as Rachel’s father.

Rachel, who was last seen Sunday evening, has black hair and brown eyes. Parada-Olivas is 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She also has black hair and brown eyes. Zecena-Lopez is 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement officials believe Zecena-Lopez may be traveling in a 2016 Black Ford Focus with Georgia license plate RVX9470.

Zecena-Lopez may be armed and should be considered dangerous. If you have any information on their whereabouts, immediately dial 911 or call the Cumming Police Department at 770-781-3087.

