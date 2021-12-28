Getting Answers
Standoff involving GSU homecoming suspect in Delhi over

Standoff in Delhi
Standoff in Delhi(KNOE)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
UPDATE

DELHI, La. (KNOE) - Carroll has surrendered following a standoff that involved LSP and RPSO.

He is now in custody, according to agencies.

DELHI, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police and Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office have confirmed a standoff in Delhi involving a suspect in the Grambling State University homecoming shooting on Oct. 13, 2021.

Both agencies say there are over a dozen heavily armed officers and SWAT teams in the standoff.

According to authorities, officers are currently screaming for the suspect, Jatavious “Rabbit” Carroll, to come out of a residence on Valley St.

This is a developing story and an active scene.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

