Standoff involving GSU homecoming suspect in Delhi over
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
UPDATE
DELHI, La. (KNOE) - Carroll has surrendered following a standoff that involved LSP and RPSO.
He is now in custody, according to agencies.
DELHI, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police and Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office have confirmed a standoff in Delhi involving a suspect in the Grambling State University homecoming shooting on Oct. 13, 2021.
Both agencies say there are over a dozen heavily armed officers and SWAT teams in the standoff.
According to authorities, officers are currently screaming for the suspect, Jatavious “Rabbit” Carroll, to come out of a residence on Valley St.
This is a developing story and an active scene.
Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.