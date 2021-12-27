Work on a water pipeline creates geyser
Workers were waiting for water pressure to decrease so they could make the repair
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Work on a 12″ water main created a 30- to 40-foot geyser plus a rainbow.
It happened the afternoon of Monday, Dec. 27 outside the Louisiana state office building in the 1500 block of Fairfield Avenue.
The water had been spewing since about 1:30 p.m. as workers waited for the water pressure to decrease so they could cut out that section near Fairfield at Jordan and put in the parts needed to make the repair.
The work was expected to take another four to five hours.
