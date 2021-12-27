Winter tries to make a comeback this weekend; strong storms possible this Wednesday

(KSLA) -Good Monday evening everyone, another warm night will close out your Monday. 70s for the early and mid evening with the upper 60s late tonight and overnight with increasing clouds. If you’ve been waiting for the cold winter weather, you’ll get a treat this weekend but we one earlier cold front to get through first.

Tuesday will be a similar day to Monday. Look for a few more clouds and a couple peeks of sunshine. The chances for rain wont be too high, but some areas will require the rain gear for a few light showers over the morning and afternoon hours. Temperatures will still be warm and will get up to the upper 70s.

Wednesday is when we’ll see heavier rain and mainly in the I-30 corridor during the morning hours.This is a day you’ll want your rain coat or umbrella. There is also a marginal risk for severe weather. That is a level 1 on a scale of 1-5. As these storms move east, they will be developing and getting stronger. The worst of the storms will be outside of the ArkLaTex. All we could see from these storms will be strong wind gusts.

Thursday and Friday will go back to mostly dry weather. Although, it will still be mostly cloudy. There won’t be too much sunshine. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, but still in the 70s.

Saturday is what will bring some big changes. Of course it will be the start of 2022, but also more rain and a big drop in temperatures is expected. The rain will be coming from a cold front which will be slowly moving east and south. More of the rain as of now will be in the northern half of the ArkLaTex. It is too far out to tell if there will be any severe weather. With that said, I would not be surprised if there will end up being some strong wind gusts.

Temperatures Saturday will still be very warm. It will be up in the 70s close to 80 degrees. This is out ahead of the cold front. Behind it, temperatures will be cooling quickly! By the time we wake up Sunday morning, it will be down to the 20s and 30s! Winter is coming back! We’ll see how long the winter-like conditions stick around though. At the very least, some sort of cool down is coming.

