Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Panthers-Saints game Jan. 2 pushed from noon to 3:25 p.m. at Caesars Superdome

The Saints' Jan. 2 home game against the Carolina Panthers has been moved from a noon kickoff...
The Saints' Jan. 2 home game against the Carolina Panthers has been moved from a noon kickoff to a 3:25 p.m. start, the NFL announced Monday. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)(Nell Redmond | AP)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints’ home game next Sunday (Jan. 2) against the Carolina Panthers has been pushed back from a noon kickoff to 3:25 p.m., the NFL announced Monday.

The schedule change was made to accommodate the national broadcast of the Los Angeles Rams-Baltimore Ravens game, which was flexed into the noon window by the league and Fox Sports.

The Panthers-Saints clash, though later in the afternoon, will remain on WVUE-Fox 8 and other Fox Sports affiliate channels.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are still looking for a subject.
Man shot in back after leaving party; in life-threatening condition
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
The Omicron variant is already the dominant variant in the U.S. and local health leaders say is...
COVID-19 hospitalizations double in one week amid Omicron surge
Masks or other face coverings again are required inside City of Shreveport buildings
Masks required in Shreveport city buildings; VA hospital revises COVID-19 guidance
Drew Brees retired in March. Derick E. Hingle/New Orleans Saints Pool Photo
Saints reach out to Drew Brees for a possible return to the Black and Gold

Latest News

Linebacker Kwon Alexander (5) will miss Monday's game with COVID-19.
Saints’ COVID-19 list extends to 21 players
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) warms up before an NFL football game...
Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson sets NFL record
Ian Book will possibly see his first regular season action for the Saints on Monday. (Photo by...
Ian Book on being the Saints QB1: ‘It’s time go out there and do it’
Drew Brees retired in March. Derick E. Hingle/New Orleans Saints Pool Photo
Saints reach out to Drew Brees for a possible return to the Black and Gold