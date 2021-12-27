Getting Answers
La. health leaders address surging demand for at-home COVID-19 testing kits

By Kevin Foster
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 11:51 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Leaders in the Louisiana Department of Health say more people are seeking out at-home COVID-19 tests.

A health official said demand for that type of test has risen, “significantly” across the state.

It’s a nationwide trend that some experts say may be fueled by holiday travel and continued discussion about the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

Last week the Biden administration announced it would make millions of at-home kits available by mail. Officials in the Biden administration are also making strides to have insurers cover the costs of at-home testing kits, and provide them free of charge to people who are uninsured.

A health department spokesperson said the state is taking steps to make sure at-home kits are, “rapidly” made available to the public.

Late Sunday, Dec. 26, the state health department noted the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 doubled compared to the prior week. Health officials said about eighty percent of those people were not fully vaccinated.

A health official said its best Louisianans take a “layered” approach to fight off exposure to the virus. That includes getting vaccinated and boosted, wearing mask indoors and when distancing from others is an issue, and working remotely when possible.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

