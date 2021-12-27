Getting Answers
How to manage COVID-19 symptoms in people with high blood pressure

People with hypertension should be careful with over-the-counter medications
People with underlying conditions including high blood pressure, heart disease and Type II diabetes are at a higher risk of severe illness if they contract COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.(WJHG/WECP)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(KSLA) — KSLA News 12 took a look into how COVID-19 affects people with certain health conditions, particularly high blood pressure.

Especially for symptomatic people, health experts recommend taking acetaminophen (Tylenol), naproxen (Aleve) or ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin) to help lower your fever, assuming you don’t have a health history that should prevent you from using them, according to University of Chicago Medical Center.

However, certain medicine can be harmful to people with hypertension.

The University of Michigan Health says people with this condition should be careful with over-the-counter medication, specifically pain medicines (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen and naproxen and cold and flu medicines. These last two often contain decongestants and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

“There are drugs out there that specifically say ‘for people with hypertension’,” said Dr. Catherine Speights, medical director for Willis-Knighton Quick Care. “I’m also recommending that everybody, including people with hypertension, they should be alternating Tylenol and Motrin around the clock.”

Generally, the “treatment is to treat your symptoms.”

If you do get sick, click here to see how best to care for yourself or others.

As COVID-19 cases rise, Dr. Speights said, “anyone with any condition should be especially vigilant, especially for the next few weeks.”

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

