Masks required in Shreveport city buildings; VA hospital revises COVID-19 guidance

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The City of Shreveport and Overton Brooks VA Medical Center have revised guidance in light of the latest surge in COVID-19 cases, including a doubling of hospitalizations within a week.

The city announced the night of Sunday, Dec. 26 that masks or other face coverings again will be required in all of its buildings. The news came after Louisiana said hospitalizations have doubled and after it was made known that Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

And starting at noon Monday, Dec. 27, the VA hospital in Shreveport will:

restrict entry to those who have a scheduled appointment and those who are receiving a COVID-19 vaccination;

allow entry for X-rays and labwork no sooner than a half hour before your scheduled appointment time;

permit patients to be accompanied by a caregiver (The caregiver does not require prior approval to enter the facility with the veteran.);

restrict the emergency room waiting area to veterans only; and,

limit visitation to 2–7 p.m.

Face masks and social distancing are required.

Earlier Sunday, the Louisiana Health Department announced that 449 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s double what it was a week ago.

A total of 9,545 new COVID-19 cases have been reported to the state since Thursday, Dec. 23.

Within the same time frame, another 1,231 people in Louisiana have been reinfected with COVID-19.

So state health officials are urging everyone to:

wear a mask or other face covering in all public, indoor spaces;

work remotely if feasible;

limit exposure to individuals outside your everyday household;

get tested for COVID-19 two days before traveling and three to five days after traveling with people outside those in your everyday household; and,

get tested for COVID-19 before and after any gathering with people outside those in your immediate household.

