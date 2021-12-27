Another warm week with changes on their way

(KSLA) - Temperatures to round out the end of 2021 will be very warm. 70s will be likely with 80s possibly on some days. However, big changes are set to arrive by the beginning of the new year.

Good Monday morning! Today will be a nice day with more warm weather. There will be a lot of clouds. It should be partly to mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sunshine. Rain chances are down to zero, so we will remain dry and there’s no need for an umbrella. Temperatures will be warming up to the upper 70s. I would not be surprised if some areas got up to the 80s.

Tuesday will be a similar day to Monday. Look for a few more clouds and a couple peeks of sunshine. There is a 20% chance of rain though. Might not really be enough to require an umbrella. Temperatures will still be warm and will get up to the upper 70s.

Wednesday is when more rain will arrive. It will be heavy at times. This is a day you’ll want your rain coat or umbrella. There is also a marginal risk for severe weather. That is a level 1 on a scale of 1-5. As these storms move east, they will be developing and getting stronger. The worst of the storms will be outside of the ArkLaTex. All we could see from these storms will be strong wind gusts. Rain chances are up to 40%.

Thursday and Friday will go back to mostly dry weather. Although, it will still be mostly cloudy. There won’t be too much sunshine. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, but still in the 70s.

Saturday is what will bring some big changes. Of course it will be the start of 2022, but also more rain and a big drop in temperatures is expected. The rain will be coming from a cold front which will be slowly moving east and south. More of the rain as of now will be in the northern half of the ArkLaTex. It is too far out to tell if there will be any severe weather. With that said, I would not be surprised if there will end up being some strong wind gusts.

Temperatures Saturday will still be very warm. It will be up in the 70s close to 80 degrees. This is out ahead of the cold front. Behind it, temperatures will be cooling quickly! By the time we wake up Sunday morning, it will be down to the 20s and 30s! Winter is coming back! We’ll see how long the winter-like conditions stick around though. At the very least, some sort of cool down is coming.

Have a marvelous Monday, and enjoy the rest of 2021!

