Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

14-year-old charged with attempted murder of police officer in North Carolina

By Amanda Alvarado and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A 14-year-old is facing charges, including attempted murder of a police officer, after shooting a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer during a car break-in, WBTV reported.

Officers were dispatched to a car break-in Monday morning. The caller also said the suspect pointed a firearm at a resident in the area.

When police arrived, they chased the suspect who opened fire at them, striking one of the officers in the upper-body area, authorities said.

Police returned fire and the teen was eventually taken into custody.

The officer was taken to a hospital, but his injuries are not life-threatening, authorities said. No other injuries were reported.

The 14-year-old is being charged with attempted murder of a police officer and robbery. The suspect’s name has not been released.

Authorities said they were fortunate that Monday’s situation wasn’t any more serious.

“I employ parents, guardians; know where your children are,” Deputy Chief Coerte Voorhees said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are still looking for a subject.
Man shot in back after leaving party; in life-threatening condition
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
The Omicron variant is already the dominant variant in the U.S. and local health leaders say is...
COVID-19 hospitalizations double in one week amid Omicron surge
Drew Brees retired in March. Derick E. Hingle/New Orleans Saints Pool Photo
Saints reach out to Drew Brees for a possible return to the Black and Gold
Masks or other face coverings again are required inside City of Shreveport buildings
Masks required in Shreveport city buildings; VA hospital revises COVID-19 guidance

Latest News

Ghislaine Maxwell, left, speaks to her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca after the reading of...
Jury signals verdict not near at Ghislaine Maxwell trial
A man wearing face masks with a mustache attached, walks down Regents Street in London,...
Omicron spreads global gloom over New Year’s celebrations
Edward O. Wilson, co-author of "The Ants," which won the Pulitzer Prize for general...
Edward O. Wilson, biologist known as ‘ant man,’ dead at 92
LIVE: Ghislaine Maxwell verdict watch