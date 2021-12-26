Getting Answers
Two Washington Parish women killed in highway crash near Bogalusa, LSP says

Two Washington Parish women died early Sunday (Dec. 26) in a single-vehicle highway crash north...
Two Washington Parish women died early Sunday (Dec. 26) in a single-vehicle highway crash north of Bogalusa, the Louisiana State Police said.
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Two Washington Parish women were killed early Sunday (Dec. 26) in a single-vehicle crash off a state highway north of Bogalusa, the Louisiana State Police said.

The victims were identified as 32-year-old Mallory Odom of Bogalusa and 31-year-old Kassi Creel of Franklinton.

According to State Police, Odom was the driver of a 2017 Nissan Rogue in which the women were riding Sunday at 3:20 a.m. For reasons still under investigation, the SUV veered left across the center line as it traveled southbound on Louisiana Hwy. 21, and struck a concrete culvert north of Bogalusa.

Neither woman was wearing a seat belt, the LSP said, and each sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and “impairment is unknown,” the LSP said. But the agency said it collected a standard toxicology sample from the driver for analysis.

