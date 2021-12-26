Sheriff’s Office: Sleeping 11-year-old girl struck by gunfire at Polk County home

POLK COUNTY Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest in connection with an incident in which someone fired a gun into a home on FM 1988 and shot an 11-year-old girl early Sunday morning.

According to a post on the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, PCSO dispatch received a 911 call stating that someone had shot into their house in the 2500 block of FM 1988.

When PCSO deputies got to the scene, they found that an 11-year-old girl who had been asleep in bed had been shot. The Facebook post did not give the girl’s condition.

“The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a person of interest. Detectives are wanting to speak with Avery Norman possibly driving a black Dodge truck or a black, older model 4-door Acura,” the Facebook post stated.

Anyone with any information on Norman’s whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at (936) 327-6810.

