Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Post-Christmas travelers stress over U.S. flight cancelations

Travelers arrive at MSY the day after Christmas
Travelers arrive at MSY the day after Christmas(WVUE)
By Josh Roberson
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than 2,000 flights were canceled in the United States over the Christmas holiday weekend, causing headaches for travelers.

The tracking website Flight Aware said many of the flights were grounded by the threat of rough weather, especially in the Pacific Northwest. But many other delays and cancelations were attributed by airlines to staffing shortages, with flight and ground crew personnel calling out sick due to the coronavirus omicron variant surge.

“I heard about 2,400 over the last few days, and I was just hoping maybe ours will ... you know ... or else we’ll be here forever,” Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport passenger Michael Daniels said.

At least one flight to Atlanta was canceled Sunday, but most scheduled flights out of MSY were either on time or just slightly delayed.

The Daniels spent their Christmas on a cruise ship, and said traveling during a pandemic is something to which they’ve unfortunately become accustomed. But they don’t mind as long as everyone is safe.

“We’ve not run into any trouble so far,” Daniels said.

Some at Armstrong International Airport said they were lucky enough to be able to travel home or go on their post-Christmas vacation without much fuss, but they were aware of issues.

“We are headed to Tampa, Florida. We are going to Clearwater from Tampa for a beach trip because my daughter Emma just graduated high school,” said Julie Mohan of St. James Parish.

“So far, knock on wood, our flight is still saying it’s on time.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Bossier City Police Department's Bart Cavanaugh, the call was made by the alleged...
BCPD: Woman shot in hotel room; alleged shooter alerts police
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Downtown in Minden, La.
Neighbors put Minden on the map in new HGTV show ‘Home Town Kickstart’
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins
Shreveport mayor tests positive for COVID-19
Fire smolders in the lakebed at Lake Bistineau in October 2014.
South Bossier fire district bans burning in part of Lake Bistineau lakebed

Latest News

Police are still looking for a subject.
Man shot in back after leaving party; in life-threatening condition
Man shot after leaving party
Man shot after leaving party
Lake Bistineau lakebed fire spurs burn ban
Lake Bistineau lakebed fire spurs burn ban
Fire smolders in the lakebed at Lake Bistineau in October 2014.
South Bossier fire district bans burning in part of Lake Bistineau lakebed
FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save...
Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge