Police on scene of shooting on St. Gerard Ave.; ‘injuries appear to be fatal’
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it is on the scene of a shooting on St. Gerard Avenue on Sunday, Dec. 26.
Investigators said they responded to a reported shooting on St. Gerard near McClelland Drive. They added “injuries appear to be fatal.”
This is a developing story. More details will be released as they become available.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.