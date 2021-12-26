Police on scene of shooting on St. Gerard Ave.; ‘injuries appear to be fatal’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it is on the scene of a shooting on St. Gerard Avenue on Sunday, Dec. 26.

Investigators said they responded to a reported shooting on St. Gerard near McClelland Drive. They added “injuries appear to be fatal.”

This is a developing story. More details will be released as they become available.

