Police on scene of shooting on St. Gerard Ave.; ‘injuries appear to be fatal’

Police are investigating a shooting on St. Gerard Ave. near McClelland Dr. on Sunday, Dec. 26,...
Police are investigating a shooting on St. Gerard Ave. near McClelland Dr. on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it is on the scene of a shooting on St. Gerard Avenue on Sunday, Dec. 26.

Investigators said they responded to a reported shooting on St. Gerard near McClelland Drive. They added “injuries appear to be fatal.”

This is a developing story. More details will be released as they become available.

