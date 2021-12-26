Man struck, killed by hit-and-run driver near Michoud, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 74-year-old man was struck and killed Christmas evening (Dec. 25) by a hit-and-run driver who fled the scene in the Michoud area of New Orleans East, police said.

The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was found Saturday at 6:24 p.m., lying on the eastbound lanes of the 13800 block of Chef Menteur Highway. New Orleans EMS personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

New Orleans police said the victim had been struck by a vehicle of unknown make and model, and that the driver fled without rendering aid. Blood samples of the victim were collected for toxicological testing, and the accident remains under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call NOPD traffic fatalities investigator Michael Baldassaro or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

