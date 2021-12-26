Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Man struck, killed by hit-and-run driver near Michoud, NOPD says

A 74-year-old man was struck and killed Saturday (Dec. 25) by a hit-and-run driver who fled the...
A 74-year-old man was struck and killed Saturday (Dec. 25) by a hit-and-run driver who fled the scene in the 13800 block of Chef Menteur Highway in the Michoud area of New Orleans East, the NOPD said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 74-year-old man was struck and killed Christmas evening (Dec. 25) by a hit-and-run driver who fled the scene in the Michoud area of New Orleans East, police said.

The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was found Saturday at 6:24 p.m., lying on the eastbound lanes of the 13800 block of Chef Menteur Highway. New Orleans EMS personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

New Orleans police said the victim had been struck by a vehicle of unknown make and model, and that the driver fled without rendering aid. Blood samples of the victim were collected for toxicological testing, and the accident remains under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call NOPD traffic fatalities investigator Michael Baldassaro or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Bossier City Police Department's Bart Cavanaugh, the call was made by the alleged...
BCPD: Woman shot in hotel room; alleged shooter alerts police
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Downtown in Minden, La.
Neighbors put Minden on the map in new HGTV show ‘Home Town Kickstart’
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins
Shreveport mayor tests positive for COVID-19
Fire smolders in the lakebed at Lake Bistineau in October 2014.
South Bossier fire district bans burning in part of Lake Bistineau lakebed

Latest News

Police are still looking for a subject.
Man shot in back after leaving party; in life-threatening condition
Police lights
Sheriff’s Office: Sleeping 11-year-old girl struck by gunfire at Polk County home
Police are investigating a shooting on St. Gerard Ave. near McClelland Dr. on Sunday, Dec. 26,...
Police on scene of shooting on St. Gerard Ave.; ‘injuries appear to be fatal’
Julio 'Rocky' Keenum, 39, is wanted by New Orleans police on suspicion of attempted murder...
Bourbon Street stabbing suspect sought by New Orleans police
A man was found shot to death Christmas night (Dec. 25) in the 6300 block of Riverside Drive in...
Man shot to death Christmas night in Metairie, JPSO says