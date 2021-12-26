Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Man shot to death Christmas night in Metairie, JPSO says

A man was found shot to death Christmas night (Dec. 25) in the 6300 block of Riverside Drive in...
A man was found shot to death Christmas night (Dec. 25) in the 6300 block of Riverside Drive in Metairie, Jefferson Parish authorities said Sunday.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A man was found shot to death Christmas night at a condominium complex in Metairie, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim’s age and identity have not been disclosed.

The JPSO said deputies were dispatched to the 6300 block of Riverside Drive around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday (Dec. 25) after reports of gunfire. They found a male victim who had been shot at least once. The victim was taken for medical treatment, but died at a hospital from his injuries.

JPSO spokesman Capt. Jason Rivarde said the agency had not immediately developed a suspect or motive in the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to call the JPSO’s Homicide Section at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

A man was found shot to death Christmas night (Dec. 25) in the 6300 block of Riverside Drive in...
A man was found shot to death Christmas night (Dec. 25) in the 6300 block of Riverside Drive in Metairie, Jefferson Parish authorities said Sunday.(Google Maps)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Bossier City Police Department's Bart Cavanaugh, the call was made by the alleged...
BCPD: Woman shot in hotel room; alleged shooter alerts police
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Downtown in Minden, La.
Neighbors put Minden on the map in new HGTV show ‘Home Town Kickstart’
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins
Shreveport mayor tests positive for COVID-19
Fire smolders in the lakebed at Lake Bistineau in October 2014.
South Bossier fire district bans burning in part of Lake Bistineau lakebed

Latest News

Police are still looking for a subject.
Man shot in back after leaving party; in life-threatening condition
Police lights
Sheriff’s Office: Sleeping 11-year-old girl struck by gunfire at Polk County home
Police are investigating a shooting on St. Gerard Ave. near McClelland Dr. on Sunday, Dec. 26,...
Police on scene of shooting on St. Gerard Ave.; ‘injuries appear to be fatal’
Julio 'Rocky' Keenum, 39, is wanted by New Orleans police on suspicion of attempted murder...
Bourbon Street stabbing suspect sought by New Orleans police