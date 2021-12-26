Man shot in back after leaving party; in life-threatening condition

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are looking for a suspect that shot a man in the back after he left a party early Sunday, Dec. 26.

Police say the man left the party around 4 a.m after he heard gunshots. Upon getting in his car, the man realized he had been shot in the upper back. The man tried to drive himself to a hospital when he crashed his car into a wall at the intersection of I-20 and Greenwood Road.

Police found the man and his vehicle at the crash and took the man to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.