Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Man shot in back after leaving party; in life-threatening condition

Police are still looking for a subject.
Police are still looking for a subject.(GRAY-TV)
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are looking for a suspect that shot a man in the back after he left a party early Sunday, Dec. 26.

Police say the man left the party around 4 a.m after he heard gunshots. Upon getting in his car, the man realized he had been shot in the upper back. The man tried to drive himself to a hospital when he crashed his car into a wall at the intersection of I-20 and Greenwood Road.

Police found the man and his vehicle at the crash and took the man to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Bossier City Police Department's Bart Cavanaugh, the call was made by the alleged...
BCPD: Woman shot in hotel room; alleged shooter alerts police
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Downtown in Minden, La.
Neighbors put Minden on the map in new HGTV show ‘Home Town Kickstart’
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins
Shreveport mayor tests positive for COVID-19
Fire smolders in the lakebed at Lake Bistineau in October 2014.
South Bossier fire district bans burning in part of Lake Bistineau lakebed

Latest News

Man shot after leaving party
Man shot after leaving party
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Man accused of shooting his girlfriend in her chest, hand at hotel
Man accused of shooting his girlfriend in her chest, hand at hotel
Lake Bistineau lakebed fire spurs burn ban
Lake Bistineau lakebed fire spurs burn ban