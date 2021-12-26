Doctors warn against buying street drugs

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Smoking marijuana is a common hobby for several people, but buying it on the street could land you in the emergency room.

In a press release from Blytheville Police Department, people arrived in the emergency room of Great River Medical Center “relating that they were receiving multiple patients exhibiting a type of muscle spasm and a loss of motor control.”

“Initial testing leads investigators to believe the marijuana was laced with some type of opiate,” Blytheville Police Department, Special Agent Bobby Ephlin said.

Dr. Andrew Mirocke, ER Physician at St. Bernards Healthcare, said they are seeing more people coming to the ER for opiate-related conditions.

“It’s a double-edged sword, I think some people use it because they need to stimulate her appetite because they have cancer, and they need to stimulate healthy cells,” he said.

If you or someone is battling addiction, you can reach out to the National Drug Helpline at 1-844-289-0879.

