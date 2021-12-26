Getting Answers
Bourbon Street stabbing suspect sought by New Orleans police

Julio 'Rocky' Keenum, 39, is wanted by New Orleans police on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a man in the stomach during a Christmas Eve argument on Bourbon Street.(Photo provided by NOPD)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man suspected of stabbing another man during a Christmas Eve argument on Bourbon Street is wanted by New Orleans police.

The NOPD identified 39-year-old Julio “Rocky” Keenum as the wanted man Sunday (Dec. 26), and said an arrest warrant has been obtained to book Keenum on an allegation of attempted murder.

The Christmas Eve incident, which occurred around 7:11 p.m. in the 400 block of Bourbon Street in the French Quarter, initially was signaled as an aggravated battery by cutting. But the NOPD now says Keenum will be booked with attempted second-degree murder upon his arrest and capture, “based on the severity of injuries sustained by the victim in this incident.”

According to police, Keenum was with a group of four other people when he began arguing with a 52-year-old man. Keenum pulled out a knife and stabbed the man severely in the stomach before fleeing the scene, police said.

The four people seen with Keenum also are wanted for questioning as “persons of interest” in the investigation, the NOPD said.

Police did not specify where Keenum is from. But a social media profile that includes the same photo distributed by the NOPD lists a man by the same name with a hometown of Henderson, La., a town in St. Martin Parish that is part of the Lafayette metropolitan area.

Anyone with information on Keenum and/or the persons of interest is asked to contact the NOPD’s Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

New Orleans police are seeking the four 'persons of interest' pictured with attempted murder suspect Julio 'Rocky' Keenum (pictured in green shirt) in their investigation of a Christmas Eve stabbing on Bourbon Street.(Photo provided by NOPD)

