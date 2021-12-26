Getting Answers
Amber Alert issued for 3 children from North Carolina

Tramiyus McNair and Jayden Braddy
Tramiyus McNair and Jayden Braddy(N.C. Center for Missing Persons)
By Gray News staff and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WBTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Sunday for three missing children out of Edgecombe County, North Carolina, WBTV reported.

Tramiyus La’Trell McNair, Orlando Qwantrel McNair, Jr. and Jayden Lawrence Braddy have all been reported missing.

Tramiyus McNair, Jayden Braddy and Orlando McNair Jr. were reported missing from Edgecombe County.(N.C. Center for Missing Persons)

Tramiyus, 11, is a Black male. He is 5 feet tall and weighs about100 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last wearing a t-shirt and dark gray and black basketball shorts.

Orlando, 14, is a Black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is about 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing red checkered pajama pants.

Jayden, 9, is Black male. He is 4 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. He also has brown hair and brown eyes. Jayden was last seen wearing a black pullover hoodie with faded white on the front and black jogger sweatpants.

Police the children were abducted by Orlando Qwantrel McNair, Sr., 34. He is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

The children were last seen in Pinetops, North Carolina, but could be headed toward Raleigh, North Carolina in a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer with the North Carolina license tag number THP5737.

Anyone with information should call the Edgecombe County Sheriff`s Office immediately at 252-641-7942 or 911.

Copyright 2021 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

