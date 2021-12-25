Total of 15 Saints players land on reserve/Covid-19 list

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -It started with tight end Juwan Johnson on Tuesday when he was the first Saints player to land on the reserve/Covid-19 list. From there, tight end Adam Trautman was next. Then, the Saints quarterback room was rocked when Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian both tested positive. As Covid-19 infiltrated the Saints locker room a total of 15 players are now on the reserve/Covid-19 list.

Defensively, starters DeMario Davis and Malcolm Jenkins both landed on the list. Neither player has missed a game all season.

The rest of the list (as of Friday) included: Ryan Ramczyk, Dwayne Washington, J.T. Gray, Kaden Elliss, James Carpenter, Jordan Mills, Jalyn Holmes, Christian Ringo and Jeff Heath.

This comes as the Saints are in a battle to earn a playoff spot. There’s a chance more players could test positive before Monday’s game. There’s also a chance some could test off the list in time for Monday’s game.

