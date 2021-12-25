Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Total of 15 Saints players land on reserve/Covid-19 list

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) is one of 15 Saints players currently on the...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) is one of 15 Saints players currently on the reserve/Covid-19 list. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -It started with tight end Juwan Johnson on Tuesday when he was the first Saints player to land on the reserve/Covid-19 list. From there, tight end Adam Trautman was next. Then, the Saints quarterback room was rocked when Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian both tested positive. As Covid-19 infiltrated the Saints locker room a total of 15 players are now on the reserve/Covid-19 list.

Defensively, starters DeMario Davis and Malcolm Jenkins both landed on the list. Neither player has missed a game all season.

The rest of the list (as of Friday) included: Ryan Ramczyk, Dwayne Washington, J.T. Gray, Kaden Elliss, James Carpenter, Jordan Mills, Jalyn Holmes, Christian Ringo and Jeff Heath.

This comes as the Saints are in a battle to earn a playoff spot. There’s a chance more players could test positive before Monday’s game. There’s also a chance some could test off the list in time for Monday’s game.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Bossier City Police Department's Bart Cavanaugh, the call was made by the alleged...
BCPD: Woman shot in hotel room; alleged shooter alerts police
From left: Darius Persley (in custody) and Quinton Peace. Both men are 22 and face a charge of...
Caddo Coroner releases identity of body found in car; 1 in custody, another sought
Armand Burgy (4-6-1992)
SPD identifies suspect and victim in Madison Avenue homicide as cousins
Human trafficking suspect with diaper fetish arrested for second time in Louisiana
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins
Shreveport mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Drew Brees retired in March. Derick E. Hingle/New Orleans Saints Pool Photo
Saints reach out to Drew Brees for a possible return to the Black and Gold
Cowboys not satisfied with making the playoffs, have eyes on NFC East crown
Green Bay Packers quarterback Blake Bortles (9) works out before an NFL football game against...
Saints expected to sign new QB as COVID keeps players from playing
New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book (16) looks up at the video board near the end of an NFL...
Ian Book to make first NFL start after Hill, Siemian, more Saints land on COVID-19 list