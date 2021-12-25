A Monroe native is now a Hollywood actor

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe native and former teacher is making a name for himself in Hollywood and he says being from a small town doesn’t stop your success. We took a moment to speak with him about his journey.

The actor Reginald Robinson II, who now goes by the name of Reg Rob, was a former coach and teacher in Ouachita Parish and he says this is his tenth year on the path to stardom. Rob went to Neville High School and graduated from college at Grambling State University.

He says being from a small town, makes some people feel like there is no way out but he broke out of the mind frame of being held back, stepped out of his comfort zone, and into Hollywood.

“At first, I was like man that’s impossible, for me I don’t know what it was but, a light just clicked. You know something just went off and I was just like never again will I be some type of adversary to myself, where I tell myself I can’t do something. So I just went for it,” he said.

Rob has been featured in Tyler Perry’s “The Haves and The Have Nots”, Oprah Winfrey, and Ava Duvernay’s tv show Queen Sugar. Now he is in a film in select theaters called National Champions.

“This is one of the momentous films that’s going to tell a story about student athletics being compensated. It follows the star athlete of the team. You know, imagine the Heisman trophy winner announcing hours before the game that he’s going to stand and take a strike so that student-athletes can be compensated,” he said.

Rob says this is an empowering film for younger athletes and his goal is to inspire black men from northeast Louisiana to go after their dreams. Sometimes he comes back to Monroe to instill hope throughout the community.

“I love the community that I’m from. I appreciate this community, it’s poured into me in different ways and I’ve been able to also pour back into the community. I’ve been able to be a counselor, coach, and teacher here,” he said.

Rob says don’t underestimate small beginnings and says nothing is impossible and even the word itself says **I’M POSSIBLE**.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.