Merry Christmas! Warm and slightly windy

(KSLA) - Merry Christmas ArkLaTex! Here’s a look at your warm forecast for today!

Today we’re starting off with partly to mostly cloudy skies as you open presents and enjoy the day off. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 70s to lower 80s. I think there is a chance we make a push for the warmest Christmas on record. To do that, we must reach 83 degrees to tie the record. At the very least, this should be only the second time we are at 80 degrees on Christmas Day. So history is still in the making. There should be plenty of sunshine and no chance of rain. The weather will be perfect for the kids to play with all their new toys outside!

Overnight tonight we’ll see very warm temperatures continue in the mid 60s!

Sunday will be a copy/paste kind of day. Partly sunny skies with still zero chances for rain and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Still near record breaking temperatures with the record set in 2016 at 82 degrees.

Don’t expect anything to change for Monday either. Monday will be a nice day with a few more passing clouds and no chance of rain. Temperatures are up to the 80s in the afternoon. Highs will be close to breaking another record.

Some small changes are looking to arrive just before the end of the year. Some rain will be back starting in the middle of next week. So far, I only have a 20% chance of rain Tuesday and a 30% chance Wednesday. The rain chances could increase as we get closer. This rain will help to lower temperatures a little, and will help the drought conditions we’re facing. Temperatures will still be left in the 70s.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.