APD apprehends Christmas Day Burglar

(WILX)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria police have arrested two suspects in connection with a Christmas morning burglary at a residence on Heyman Lane.

A burglary in process was reported to APD involving a male suspect wearing a maroon hoodie. The suspect reportedly kicked in a door and spent a brief period of time in the residence and then left.

Based on information obtained during the investigation, officers identified a suspect who was believed to be at a residence on Snow White. Officers arrived at the residence at which time a male individual standing at the doorway observed the officers and locked himself in the house. Officers surrounded the house and attempted to contact the suspect. After an hour of working to get the suspect to come out, officers entered the house and found two suspects, a male and a female, sitting on a couch in the living room.

Officers arrested Chad Gonzales, 37, of Boyce, and Lindsay Rebecca Gremillion, 38, of Alexandria. Both individuals were taken into custody without further incident. Gonzales was charged with burglary of an inhabited dwelling, theft between $1,000 and $5,000 and criminal conspiracy. Gremillion was charged with theft between $1,000 and $5,000 and criminal conspiracy.

The incident remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, or any other local crime, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

