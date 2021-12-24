A WINDY Christmas Eve in the ArkLaTex and a very warm Christmas

(KSLA) - Merry Christmas Eve everyone! We’re only one day away from Christmas!! Today as Santa prepares your gifts, enjoy a wonderfully warm and WINDY way to end the week day.

TODAY: As you head out the door this morning you really do not need the heavy coat. Morning lows are feeling mild in the upper 50s and low 60s across the ArkLaTex. Clouds will cover the skies this morning but erode away just in time for the lunch our where temperatures will already be in the low 70s. Highs will top out in the upper 70s today but keep in mind it’s going to be another WINDY day. A lake wind advisory covers the entire ArkLatex starting around 9am through 6pm. 15-20 mph winds with gusts as high as 20mph.

Overnight tonight as Santa is making his rounds, leave out a cool glass of milk as temperatures will be in the mid 60s!

CHRISTMAS DAY: set to be a beautifully warm day that feels nothing like winter! Morning lows are in the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies that will clear during the afternoon hours. Highs will warm into the low 80s near record breaking! To do that, we must reach 83 degrees to tie the record. At the very least, this should be only the second time we are at 80 degrees on Christmas Day. So history is still in the making. There should be plenty of sunshine and no chance of rain. The weather will be perfect for the kids to play with all their new toys outside!

Sunday is also looking to be about the same. Mostly sunny with no rain. Temperatures will also be very warm getting up to the 80s. Possibly another record that could be broken when it is all said and done.

Don’t expect anything to change for Monday either. Monday will be a nice day with a few more passing clouds and no chance of rain. Temperatures are up to the 80s in the afternoon. Highs will be close to breaking another record.

Some small changes are looking to arrive just before the end of the year. Some rain will be back starting in the middle of next week. So far, I only have a 20% chance of rain Tuesday and a 30% chance Wednesday. The rain chances could increase as we get closer. This rain will help to lower temperatures a little, and will help the drought conditions we’re facing. Temperatures will still be left in the 70s.

Have a wonderful Christmas Eve!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.