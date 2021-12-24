Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

United Airlines cancels over 100 Christmas Eve flights due to omicron

United Airlines has canceled more than a hundred Christmas Eve flights according to flight...
United Airlines has canceled more than a hundred Christmas Eve flights according to flight tracking site FlightAware.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - United Airlines has canceled more than a hundred Christmas Eve flights, according to flight tracking site FlightAware.

In a company memo, United said it’s had to “cancel some flights” because of the coronavirus omicron variant.

It said the nationwide spike in omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on its flight crews and the people who run its operations.

It said it’s notifying customers of the cancelations ahead of them coming to the airport.

United apologized for the disruption and said it’s working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way for the holidays.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Van Sims, DOB: 3/4/1962
Home invasion suspect allegedly fires at resident, police; man in custody
At least 15 units with the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting on Madison...
1 man fatally shot in chest outside corner store in Shreveport; suspect in custody
Ureka Rochelle Black, DOB: 11/20/1988
Arraignment for mother accused of throwing her children off bridge pushed back to January
This is the city’s 89th homicide of the year.
Caddo Coroner releases identity of body found in car
When police returned to the scene and checked the vehicle, they found a man’s body inside,...
Body of man with gunshot wound to head found in car at apartment complex; man and woman being questioned

Latest News

Police officers work at the scene where two people were struck in a shooting at the Burlington...
LA police kill teen girl while firing shots at male suspect
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
Body found in vehicle identified
Body found in vehicle identified
Holiday travel at Shreveport Regional Airport
Holiday travel at Shreveport Regional Airport