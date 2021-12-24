Getting Answers
Texas Dept. of Public Safety shares tips for holiday travelers

(kfyr)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Holiday travel has begun on area highways. Even with more vehicles on the roadways than last December, traffic is moving smoothly.

More than 109 million people are expected to hit the roadways during the holiday season nation wide. In Texarkana, I-30 is the main road of travel for many.

Sgt Gregg Williams with the Texas Department of Public Safety said there are some things motorists should do before hitting the road.

“Always check your vehicle. That is something we sometimes forget. Check your vehicle, check your tires, your fluids, make sure your vehicle is ready,” he said.

Nationwide traffic experts says traffic over the next week should be 34% higher than what it was this time last year. They also say you should expect higher gas prices.

Although sometimes hidden, Williams said police officers are out in full force patrolling the highways.

“We will be looking for violations, speeding, people not wearing their seat belts, watching for violations that contributes to crashes,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

