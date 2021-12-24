Getting Answers
SPD identifies suspect and victim in Madison Avenue homicide as cousins

Police said the two were involved in a dispute over money.
Armand Burgy (4-6-1992)
By KSLA Staff and Destinee Patterson
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police arrested Armand Burgy Thursday after he allegedly shot his cousin Katrayvon B. Hill to death outside of a corner store.

Police say he atwo were involved in a dispute over money. The shooting happened in Shreveport’s Allendale/Lakeside neighborhood just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23.

Burgy left the scene only to return a short time later and shoot Hill multiple times. Arriving officers found 20-year-old Hill lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He later died from his injuries. The coroner’s office positively identified him through fingerprint comparison. An autopsy has been ordered.

The incident occurred in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue near Laurel and Dunlap streets. Witnesses say both men were armed.

Nearly 20 units with the Shreveport Police Department initially responded.

SPD says Burgy initially drove away from the scene in a blue 4-door Mazda but was taken into custody by patrol officers a short time later.

Now, police are charging Burgy with one count of second-degree murder. Bond was set at $1 million. He was also charged with one count each of second-degree robbery, convicted felon with a firearm, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, obstruction of justice and domestic abuse battery strangulation (from a non-related domestic incident prior to the homicide).

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

