Saints expected to sign Blake Bortles to backup rookie QB Ian Book

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are expected to sign another quarterback after COVID-19 wreaked havoc on their locker room.

Starting quarterback Taysom Hill and backup Trevor Siemian, both of whom were filling Jameis Winston’s shoes, were placed on the COVID list earlier this week. Nine Saints players in total landed on the COVID list.

Thursday, the Saints announced rookie quarterback Ian Book as the starter. It will be Book’s first start of his NFL career in a primetime matchup against Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins.

According to FOX 8 Saints Analyst Jeff Duncan, the Saints are expected to sign Blake Bortles on Friday. Bortles will practice with the team and backup Book on Monday night.

Bortles, a seven-year veteran, was signed and released by the Green Bay Packers a couple of times this year, most recently released after Aaron Rogers returned from his COVID-19 debacle.

The 2014 third overall pick spent four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars before becoming somewhat of a career backup.

Bortles spent some time in Los Angeles as a backup to the Rams’ Jared Goff, and in Denver backing up Drew Lock for the Broncos.

Duncan also says coach Sean Payton was back with the team Friday morning after testing positive for the virus and missing last weekend’s 9-0 shutout against the Tom Brady-led defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

