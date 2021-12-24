Getting Answers
Neighbors put Minden on the map in new HGTV show

Downtown in Minden, La.
Downtown in Minden, La.
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - A popular HGTV franchise is making a stop right here in the ArkLaTex. Home Town Kickstart will feature Minden, along with five other small towns in the U.S.

KSLA News 12 sat down with Sara McDaniel and Rachel Miller. The two went from neighbors, to friends and now, they’re putting Minden on the map.

“I don’t think we ever dreamed this big,” Miller said. “So, this has been surreal for both of us.”

Home Town personalities Erin and Ben Napier will lead three projects in each town: refresh the home of a local hero, give a small business a beautiful upgrade and reinvigorate a public space to enhance the residents’ quality of life and engender community pride.

Miller is a Minden-native, while McDaniel grew up not far away in Springhill.

“Just being here in this quaint cozy community with walkable communities, I mean, it is home,” McDaniel said. “We want other people to come here and love this town as much as we do.”

