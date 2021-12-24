Getting Answers
LSP pleads with holiday drivers to make safety their top priority

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are pleading with drivers to make safety on the roads their top priority.

They noted 16 lives were lost in Louisiana following crashes on highways during the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel period a few weeks ago.

Tpr. Derek Senegal with LSP said drivers need to avoid distractions while behind the wheel, giving their commute their undivided attention.

”You may not be the cause of the crash; crashes are preventable,” said Senegal. “You may not be the cause but not being distracted on the road because you may have some family members in the car with you. Just make sure you pay attention to what’s going on around you.”

Senegal added drivers can expect to see more patrol cars throughout the weekend. This, as law enforcement fights to avoid a repeat of Thanksgiving traffic fatality rates and minimize some risks on the highways.

