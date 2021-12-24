BCPD: Woman shot in hotel room; alleged shooter alerts police

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman was rushed to a Shreveport hospital following a shooting in Bossier City — that was tipped off by the alleged gunman

Dispatchers got the call just after noon on Christmas Eve to an extended stay hotel in the 1000 block of Gould Drive. That’s off Old Minden Road, visible from Interstate 20.

According to Bossier City Police Department’s Bart Cavanaugh, the call was made by the alleged shooter from Shreveport — saying it was an accidental shooting. They also alerted police that the victim was in ‘critical condition’.

The bullet traveled through one of the woman’s hands and chest. Cavanaugh said that the woman was en route to a Shreveport-Bossier City hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8605. To give an anonymous tip, call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit a tip via the web or download the mobile app. The mobile app is secure, password protected, and anonymous.

