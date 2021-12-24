Above average temperatures continue through the end of 2021

(KSLA) - Temperatures are still just not cooling down. We will be near record high temperatures over the weekend, then slightly cooler next week. That will come with some much needed rain!

Through the evening, temperatures will not cool down much at all. It will still be in the 60s even after sunset. The winds will also remain a little breezy. Winds will be blowing around 15-20 mph. If you are going out at all this evening, it will be nice weather and will not require a jacket.

Christmas Eve night will be a relatively easy night for Santa and Rudolph. It will be mostly clear with a few clouds and no rain to maneuver through. Winds will also be somewhat high. This may make it a little tricky to steady the sleigh. Temperatures will not be cool at all. Lows will be down to the mid 60s. Santa may work up a bit of a sweat delivering the gifts.

Christmas Day is looking to be gorgeous, but very warm. No white stuff on the ground this year! Temperatures will warm up to the upper 70s to lower 80s. I think there is a chance we make a push for the warmest Christmas on record. To do that, we must reach 83 degrees to tie the record. At the very least, this should be only the second time we are at 80 degrees on Christmas Day. So history is still in the making. There should be plenty of sunshine and no chance of rain. The weather will be perfect for the kids to play with all their new toys outside!

Sunday is also looking to be about the same. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with no rain. Temperatures will also be very warm getting up to the 80s. Possibly another record that could be broken when it is all said and done.

Don’t expect anything to change for Monday either. Monday will be a nice day with a few more passing clouds and no chance of rain. Temperatures are up to the 80s in the afternoon. Highs will be close to breaking another record.

Some small changes are looking to arrive just before the end of the year. Some rain will be back starting in the middle of next week. So far, I only have a 20% chance of rain Tuesday and a 30% chance Wednesday. The rain chances could increase as we get closer. This rain will help to lower temperatures a little, and will help the drought conditions we’re facing. Temperatures will still be left in the 70s.

The rain will not stick around for too long. Rain chances go back to 10% on Thursday and 20% Friday. There will be some clouds hanging around, but also plenty of sunshine. It will be gorgeous weather to round up the end of 2021! Temperatures will still be very warm though. Highs will be in the 70s. At least it won’t be in the 80s, right?

Have an amazing Christmas holiday! We want to wish you a very Merry Christmas from the entire KSLA First Alert Weather Team! You, is what makes our day and our holiday special! Thank you!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.