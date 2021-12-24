Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

100 California homes evacuated after fuel tanker overturns

Photos from the scene in Fremont, California, on Friday show the tanker upside-down and...
Photos from the scene in Fremont, California, on Friday show the tanker upside-down and appearing to have crashed into a wall along Interstate 680.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — About 100 homes have been evacuated in the San Francisco Bay Area after a fuel tanker overturned and leaked gasoline.

Photos from the scene in Fremont, California, on Friday show the tanker upside-down and appearing to have crashed into a wall along Interstate 680.

The Fremont Fire Department says the freeway’s northbound lanes are expected to be closed for hours as crews work to load the remaining fuel onto another tanker and get the overturned one upright.

The homes were evacuated due to the smell of gas and residents are being sheltered at a public works yard.

There are no immediate reports of injuries.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Darius Persley (in custody) and Quinton Peace. Both men are 22 and face a charge of...
Caddo Coroner releases identity of body found in car; 1 in custody, another sought
Armand Burgy (4-6-1992)
SPD identifies suspect and victim in Madison Avenue homicide as cousins
Human trafficking suspect with diaper fetish arrested for second time in Louisiana
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Miller Co. inmate found hanging in his cell; Arkansas State Police investigating

Latest News

Police officers work at the scene where two people were struck in a shooting at the Burlington...
Coroner IDs girl killed by police in Los Angeles shooting
According to Bossier City Police Department's Bart Cavanaugh, the call was made by the alleged...
BCPD: Woman shot in hotel room; alleged shooter alerts police
First lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden chat with NORAD on Christmas Eve as they track...
President, first lady chat with NORAD
First lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden visit children at Children's National Hospital on...
Biden, first lady visit hospitalized kids on Christmas Eve
A newly hired TSA officer with previous experience as an EMT raced into action at Newark, N.J....
TSA officer talks about saving baby's life