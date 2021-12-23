Shreveport Regional Airport sees increase in holiday travel compared to 2020

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With Christmas just around the corner, many people are traveling to see their loved ones. For airports, it is one of the busiest times of the year.

“We definitely are seeing more activity this year than we did in 2020, and it’s not quite as busy as it was in 2019. It’s mainly because we don’t have the capacity we did in 2019. So, Delta Airlines and United Airlines are still not offering the same number of flights they were offering in 2019. But the flights they are still offering, some are sold out but most of them are near capacity, which is a great thing for the airlines. It’s a great thing for the airport,” said Mark Crawford, marketing and public relations manager for the Shreveport Regional Airport.

According to Triple A, 109 million people are expected to travel this holiday season. That’s over 27 million more people traveling than last year.

Although air travel numbers aren’t at the rate they were before the pandemic started, Shreveport Regional Airport says they are starting to see levels get back to normal. They also say they have yet to see cancelations due to the omicron variant, but they have protocols in place to make sure everyone stays safe while traveling.

“There’s definitely more people coming in and out of the airport this year. One thing we also want to remind people is that we are still under the mask mandate. That goes for anybody, whether you’re coming in to drop off or pick up someone, or greet someone or if you’re traveling. The moment you come in the airport terminal we are required by the federal mandate to wear a mask through the TSA checkpoint, through the terminal and then while you’re in the airport,” Crawford said.

The federal mask mandate is set in place until Mar. 18, 2022.

