Shreveport activist groups help some residents relocate from Woodlawn Terrace Apartments

Operation Relocation event takes place at Woodlawn Terrace Apartments.
Operation Relocation event takes place at Woodlawn Terrace Apartments.(KSLA)
By Kori Johnson
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Thursday, Dec. 23, an event took place at Woodlawn Terrace Apartments to help some residents relocate.

The complex, allegedly in part owned by NAACP President Michael Lafitte, is filled with residents claiming to live in horrible conditions. Throughout KSLA News 12′s reporting on the complex, residents have also claimed they are being evicted, despite paying their rent.

Today, Shreveport groups Be the Village and The Peoples Promise hosted “Operation Relocation.” The goal was to help tenants with starting the process of obtaining better-suited housing.

During the event, organizers handed out information, offered assistance with finding furniture and helped with moving expenses like deposits, moving boxes and cleaning supplies.

Resident Rita Gomez says she needs help leaving the complex, and that it’s hard making the transition so close to Christmas.

“I been here 21 years and I’ve seen a lot. All these people, they need help with their apartments. I’m in the river and somebody’s holding out their hand to help me, that would make me happy,” she said.

KSLA reached out to Woodlawn Terrace’s management for a comment but did not get a response.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

