Several OMV locations closed due to COVID

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles has closed another location due to COVID-19.

On Thursday, officials announced the New Orleans location on Veterans Boulevard will be closed until further notice. Additional locations closed include Chalmette, Crowley, Lafayette, and Monroe.

Earlier this week, the Pineville and Chalmette locations closed.

The Pineville location was closed for two days and reopened on Dec. 22.

Due to precautions related to COVID-19, the New Orleans (Veterans Blvd.) and Chalmette @LouisianaOMV locations will remain closed until further notice.



Visit https://t.co/9QmQZzTbaj for a complete list of open offices and online services. #Louisiana #lagov #COVID19 #OMV pic.twitter.com/D3DW03rZc8 — Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (@LouisianaOMV) December 23, 2021

All OMV offices were already scheduled to be closed on Fri., Dec. 24, and Mon., Dec. 27.

Customers who have appointments booked during closures must reschedule online at expresslane.org.

