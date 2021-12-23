Getting Answers
Several OMV locations closed due to COVID

Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles
Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles(expresslane.org)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 23, 2021 at 1:10 PM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles has closed another location due to COVID-19.

On Thursday, officials announced the New Orleans location on Veterans Boulevard will be closed until further notice. Additional locations closed include Chalmette, Crowley, Lafayette, and Monroe.

Earlier this week, the Pineville and Chalmette locations closed.

The Pineville location was closed for two days and reopened on Dec. 22.

All OMV offices were already scheduled to be closed on Fri., Dec. 24, and Mon., Dec. 27.

Customers who have appointments booked during closures must reschedule online at expresslane.org.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

