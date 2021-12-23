Getting Answers
One dead following officer-involved shooting in Fordoche

Louisiana State Police investigating
By WAFB Staff and Lester Duhé
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened late Wednesday evening.

Louisiana State Police spokesperson Taylor Scrantz said the incident happened around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22 when a Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s deputy and a Livonia police officer responded to a 911 call on Cleveland Road in Fordoche. It is not clear who fired the fatal shot.

One person is dead, according to Scrantz.

State Police said no officers were injured.

Few other details are available at this time.

WAFB will have a live report on 9News at 10.

