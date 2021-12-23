One dead following officer-involved shooting in Fordoche

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened late Wednesday evening.

Louisiana State Police spokesperson Taylor Scrantz said the incident happened around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22 when a Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s deputy and a Livonia police officer responded to a 911 call on Cleveland Road in Fordoche. It is not clear who fired the fatal shot.

One person is dead, according to Scrantz.

State Police said no officers were injured.

Few other details are available at this time.

