Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Miller Co. inmate found hanging in his cell; Arkansas State Police investigating

Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the South Carolina Attorney General's Office.(Storyblocks)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Arkansas State Police is investigating after an inmate at the Miller County Detention Center was reportedly found hanging in his cell the day before Christmas Eve.

The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says around 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 23, staff members were performing cell checks when a deputy found Richard Harley, 33, of Fouke, hanging inside his cell, which he occupied alone. Staff immediately notified medical personnel and the sheriff’s office.

Officials say they had checked on Harley around 8 a.m., and at that point, he was fine.

CPR was initiated, officials say, but staff members were not able to revive Harley. He was pronounced dead at 10:09 a.m. by the Miller County Coroner’s Office.

Harley’s body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy. No foul play is suspected at this time, the sheriff’s office says.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that the resident was alerted when the suspect kicked in a side door to the home....
Home invasion suspect allegedly fires at resident, police; man in custody
Ureka Rochelle Black, DOB: 11/20/1988
Arraignment for mother accused of throwing her children off bridge pushed back to January
When police returned to the scene and checked the vehicle, they found a man’s body inside,...
Body of man with gunshot wound to head found in car at apartment complex; man and woman being questioned
Michael Lafitte
Some members of Shreveport NAACP calling for branch president to step down
Jekyra Carter, 16, was reported missing from Stonewall, La. on Dec. 13, 2021.
MISSING: Investigators searching for runaway teenage girl from DeSoto Parish

Latest News

Jail visitation in DeSoto Parish suspended due to COVID-19
Ian Book to start as COVID wreaks havoc on Saints
Ian Book to start as COVID wreaks havoc on Saints
Officials are investigating an officer involved shooting that left one person dead in Fordoche,...
Police identify man killed during officer-involved shooting in Fordoche
At least 15 units with the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting on Madison...
1 man shot in chest, seriously injured outside corner store in Shreveport