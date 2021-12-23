Miller Co. inmate found hanging in his cell; Arkansas State Police investigating

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Arkansas State Police is investigating after an inmate at the Miller County Detention Center was reportedly found hanging in his cell the day before Christmas Eve.

The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says around 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 23, staff members were performing cell checks when a deputy found Richard Harley, 33, of Fouke, hanging inside his cell, which he occupied alone. Staff immediately notified medical personnel and the sheriff’s office.

Officials say they had checked on Harley around 8 a.m., and at that point, he was fine.

CPR was initiated, officials say, but staff members were not able to revive Harley. He was pronounced dead at 10:09 a.m. by the Miller County Coroner’s Office.

Harley’s body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy. No foul play is suspected at this time, the sheriff’s office says.

