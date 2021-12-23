LSU Health offering rapid COVID testing ahead of Christmas weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LSU Health Shreveport is offering special rapid COVID-19 testing for tree ahead of the Christmas weekend.

Symptomatic individuals can visit LSU Health Shreveport’s north campus site (2627 Linwood Ave.) Friday, Dec. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. During this time, PCR tests, vaccines, and booster shots will not be available.

There were long lines of cars at LSU Health Shreveport's special rapid testing site on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. (KSLA)

This special rapid testing was also offered Dec. 23, and KSLA saw long lines of cars at the testing site throughout the day Thursday.

PCR tests, vaccinations, booster shots, and flu shots will resume Dec. 28, 29, and 30. All LSU Health Shreveport vaccination/testing sites will be closed Dec. 31 through Jan. 3, 2022.

