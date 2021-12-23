1 man shot in chest, seriously injured outside corner store in Shreveport

Getting Answers
By KSLA Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officials responded to a shooting in Shreveport’s Allendale/Lakeside neighborhood — and police are working to find the person responsible.

Officers got the call just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23 to the 1500 block of Madison Avenue near Laurel and Dunlap streets. It happened outside of a corner market at this location.

Nearly 20 units with the Shreveport Police Department initially responded.

An SPD lieutenant on scene says a Black male was shot in the upper chest and taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition. He says they’re looking for a Black male suspect who drove away from the scene in a blue 4-door Mazda. The lieutenant says the shooting happened during some sort of altercation. Witnesses on scene reportedly told police both men were armed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

