La. Tech wins over Crowley's Ridge College 99-56

(Source: Associated Press)
By James Hadnot
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Wednesday, Dec. 22, Louisiana Tech made it look easy in a win over Crowley’s Ridge College, with a final score of 99-56.

The Bulldogs shot out to an 11-0 lead, forcing an early time out and led by double digits from then on. Amorie Archibald led the team in points with 20, and Tech had four other players score in double figures. This included Kenneth Lofton Jr. (14), Keaston Willis (13), Kobe Williams (10) Kenny Hunter (10) and Terran Williams (10).

The Bulldogs finish their non-conference slate at 8-3 and start their Conference-USA schedule on Mar. 30 against Marshall.

