Jail visitation in DeSoto Parish suspended due to COVID-19

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - In-house jail visitation has been suspended at the DeSoto Detention Center, the sheriff’s office says.

Officials made the announcement on Facebook Thursday, Dec. 23. They say out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of all inmates, in-house visitation is suspended until further notice.

“Due to the current rise in COVID-19 cases, we cannot take the risk of COVID-19 entering or spreading throughout our facility. No matter how minimal or serious symptoms of the current strain may be, our office feels that this precaution is a necessary and temporary measure we can easily implement as a preventative measure for the health of everyone in our facility.”

The sheriff’s office says loved ones can still video chat, call, or text by using CitiTeleCoin, which is in the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office app.

