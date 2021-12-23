Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Human trafficking suspect with diaper fetish arrested for second time in Louisiana

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON PARISH, L.a (WVUE) - State police have arrested a man previously convicted of human trafficking on similar charges.

Rutledge Deas, 31, was arrested in December of 2021 after a second investigation uncovered new text messages he sent offering payment to victims to change his diapers, LSP says.

Deas allegedly attempted to recruit the victim to solicit other babysitters to care for him and treat him like a child while he posed as a young man with special needs.

A year ago, Deas pleaded guilty to doing similar things and was placed on probation.

Deas faces an additional count of human trafficking and attempted human trafficking. He was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on Dec. 23.

Detectives say more victims are possible. Anyone with information is urged to call 504-310-7000.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Van Sims, DOB: 3/4/1962
Home invasion suspect allegedly fires at resident, police; man in custody
Ureka Rochelle Black, DOB: 11/20/1988
Arraignment for mother accused of throwing her children off bridge pushed back to January
When police returned to the scene and checked the vehicle, they found a man’s body inside,...
Body of man with gunshot wound to head found in car at apartment complex; man and woman being questioned
At least 15 units with the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting on Madison...
1 man fatally shot in chest outside corner store in Shreveport; suspect in custody
This is the city’s 89th homicide of the year.
Caddo Coroner releases identity of body found in car

Latest News

Pets at Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana
At least 15 units with the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting on Madison...
1 man fatally shot in chest outside corner store in Shreveport; suspect in custody
For people who end up with COVID, monoclonal antibody infusions are showing to be a promising...
LDH: Federal allocations of monoclonal antibody treatments paused due to Omicron variant’s resistance to monoclonal antibody therapies
LSU Health Shreveport offers rapid COVID-19 testing before Christmas
LSU Health Shreveport offers rapid COVID-19 testing before Christmas
Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana discusses adoptions
‘It’s a lifetime commitment’: Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana discusses holiday adoptions