Extreme warmth continues through Christmas

(KSLA) - Temperatures will only continue to be super warm through the holiday, and likely through the end of the year. Record high temperatures are certainly possible too.

This evening will have a few clouds around but no rain. It will be very warm as temperatures will struggle to cool down at all. They will be in the 60s. So you may not need a jacket if you have any outdoor plans. It should still be nice to get outside and enjoy.

Overnight, temperatures will not be cool at all! If you’re heading out to work in the morning on Friday, you should not need a jacket. Lows will only be in the lower 60s. Very mild to say the least! There will be some cloud cover, but no chance of rain.

Friday will both have more beautiful weather. There will be little to no cloud cover and no chance of rain. Temperatures, as you might guess, will be quite warm. Some places may even get close to 80 degrees by the afternoon! We’re talking near record temperatures again! If you are out doing some last second shopping, you should enjoy the beautiful weather.

Christmas Eve night will be an easy night for Santa and Rudolph. It will be nice and clear with no clouds or rain to maneuver through. Temperatures will not be cool at all though. Lows will be down to the mid 60s. Santa may work up a bit of a sweat!

Christmas Day is looking to be gorgeous, but very warm. No white stuff on the ground this year! Temperatures will warm up to the upper 70s to lower 80s. I think there is a chance we make a push for the warmest Christmas on record. To do that, we must reach 83 degrees to tie the record. At the very least, this should be only the second time we are at 80 degrees on Christmas Day. So history is still in the making. There should be plenty of sunshine and no chance of rain. The weather will be perfect for the kids to play with all their new toys outside!

Sunday is also looking to be about the same. Mostly sunny with no rain. Temperatures will also be very warm getting up to the 80s. Possibly another record that could be broken when it is all said and done.

Don’t expect anything to change for Monday either. Monday will be a nice day with a few more passing clouds and no chance of rain. Temperatures are up to the 80s in the afternoon. Highs will be close to breaking another record.

Some small changes are looking to arrive just before the end of the year. Some rain will be back starting in the middle of next week. So far, I only have a 20% chance of rain Tuesday and a 30% chance Wednesday. The rain chances could increase as we get closer. This rain will help to lower temperatures a little, and will help the drought conditions we’re facing. Temperatures will still be left in the 70s.

Have a thriving Thursday and enjoy the rest of the week!

