Chilly this morning but temperatures continue to increase through Christmas

By Jessica Moore
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(KSLA) -Goood Thursday morning everyone! We’re only TWO days away from Christmas and temperatures are still in place for being one of the warmest Christmas’s in years! We’ll have one last chilly morning today, but milder morning temps begin Friday morning.

Lows this morning are in the upper 30s to the mid 40s heading out the door. Throughout the morning to afternoon temperatures will warm and by noon we’ll be in the mid to upper 50s. Late afternoon highs are in the upper 60s to low 70s under partly cloudy skies and BREEZY conditions. 10-15mph winds with 25mph wind gusts are to be expected late morning and afternoon as well.

Friday will have more beautiful weather. There will be little to no cloud cover and basically no chance of rain. Temperatures, as you might guess, will be quite warm. Some places may even get close to 80 degrees by Friday afternoon! We’re talking near record temperatures again!

Christmas Eve night will be an easy night for Santa and Rudolph. It will be nice and clear with no clouds or rain to maneuver. Temperatures will not be cool at all though. Lows will be down to the mid 60s.

Christmas Day is looking to be gorgeous, but very warm. No white stuff on the ground this year! Temperatures will warm up to the upper 70s to lower 80s. I think there is a chance we make a push for the warmest Christmas on record. To do that, we must reach 83 degrees to tie the record. There should be plenty of sunshine and no chance of rain, so there is a chance. The weather will be perfect for the kids to play with all their new toys outside!

Sunday is also looking to be about the same. Mostly sunny with no rain. Temperatures will also be very warm getting up to the 80s. Possibly another record that could be broken when it is all said and done.

Don’t expect anything to change for Monday either. Monday will be a nice day with a few small passing clouds and no chance of rain. Temperatures are up to the 80s in the afternoon. Already the forecast calls for it to tie the record! So this is very much within grasp of breaking the record!

