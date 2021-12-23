Caddo Coroner releases identity of body found in car

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a man whose body was found in a car in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood.

The body of Chavez Parker of Caddo Parish, 29, was positively identified by his fingerprints. His body was found just after 6 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 7200 block of Bernstein.

Parker was shot several times and was found hanging out the passenger’s side window. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be performed.

The shooting remains under investigation by Shreveport police. This is the city’s 89th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.