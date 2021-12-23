Almost $4 million awarded to 7 NWLA airports

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana is set to receive $35,689,010 for airports from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

And roughly 11% of that is to be spent in the northwest corner of the state.

Seven area airports will get a total of $3,920,879.

Amounts of those awards range from $110,000 apiece for Springhill’s and Vivian’s airports to $2,792,879 for Shreveport Regional.

In between are Ruston Regional and Shreveport’s Downtown Airport with $295,000 each and Minden and Natchitoches Regional airports with $159,000 each.

All told, the FAA announced $2.89 billion in first-year funding Thursday for airports nationwide. That money can be spent on runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminals, airport-transit connections and roads.

Airports will submit projects for FAA review in the coming weeks. The FAA is giving priority to projects that increase safety, equity and sustainability.

“Building back better is not just a motto, it is actually happening,” Shawn D. Wilson, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, says in a statement about the awards.

“This investment will help us continue our mission to improve our aviation infrastructure to ensure a safe, modern and well-managed system of airports which provides convenient and efficient access to the state for tourism, commerce, industrial interests, recreation and economic development.”

Louisiana’s awards range from $110,000 to more than $14 million and also include:

Abbeville Chris Crusta Memorial $159,000

Alexandria International $1,616,469

Esler Regional $159,000

Morehouse Memorial $110,000

Baton Rouge Metropolitan $3,116,982

George R. Carr Memorial $159,000

St. Tammany Regional $110,000

LeGros Memorial $110,000

DeQuincy Industrial $110,000

Beauregard Regional $159,000

Eunice $159,000

Union Parish $159,000

South Lafourhce Leonard Miller Jr. $295,000

Louisiana Regional $295,000

Hammond Northshore Regional $763,000

Houma-Terrebonne $295,000

Jena $110,000

Jennings $159,000

Jonesboro $110,000

Jonesville $110,000

Lafayette Regional $2,386,251

Lake Charles Regional $1,040,240

Chennault International $295,000

Leesville $159,000

C.E. Rusty Williams Memorial $110,000

Hart $159,000

Marksville Municipal $159,000

Monroe Regional $1,456,039

Acadiana Regional $295,000

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International $14,527,150

New Orleans Lakefront $763,000

False River Regional $159,000

Kelly-Dumas $159,000

Allen Parish $159,000

St. Landry Parish-Ahart Field $159,000

Harry P. Williams Memorial $159,000

John H. Hooks Memorial $159,000

Port of South Louisiana Executive $159,000

Slidell $295,000

Southland Field $159,000

Vicksburg-Tallulah $159,000

Thibodaux Municipal $110,000

Concordia Parish $159,000

Vivian $110,000

Winnsboro Municipal $159,000

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.