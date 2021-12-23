Getting Answers
Almost $4 million awarded to 7 NWLA airports

Louisiana set to receive $35,689,010 for airports from Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act
Seven Northwest Louisiana airports will get a total of $3,920,879 in first-year funding from...
Seven Northwest Louisiana airports will get a total of $3,920,879 in first-year funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Those awards include $2,792,879 for Shreveport Regional.(None)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana is set to receive $35,689,010 for airports from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

And roughly 11% of that is to be spent in the northwest corner of the state.

Seven area airports will get a total of $3,920,879.

Amounts of those awards range from $110,000 apiece for Springhill’s and Vivian’s airports to $2,792,879 for Shreveport Regional.

In between are Ruston Regional and Shreveport’s Downtown Airport with $295,000 each and Minden and Natchitoches Regional airports with $159,000 each.

All told, the FAA announced $2.89 billion in first-year funding Thursday for airports nationwide. That money can be spent on runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminals, airport-transit connections and roads.

Airports will submit projects for FAA review in the coming weeks. The FAA is giving priority to projects that increase safety, equity and sustainability.

“Building back better is not just a motto, it is actually happening,” Shawn D. Wilson, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, says in a statement about the awards.

“This investment will help us continue our mission to improve our aviation infrastructure to ensure a safe, modern and well-managed system of airports which provides convenient and efficient access to the state for tourism, commerce, industrial interests, recreation and economic development.”

Louisiana’s awards range from $110,000 to more than $14 million and also include:

  • Abbeville Chris Crusta Memorial $159,000
  • Alexandria International $1,616,469
  • Esler Regional $159,000
  • Morehouse Memorial $110,000
  • Baton Rouge Metropolitan $3,116,982
  • George R. Carr Memorial $159,000
  • St. Tammany Regional $110,000
  • LeGros Memorial $110,000
  • DeQuincy Industrial $110,000
  • Beauregard Regional $159,000
  • Eunice $159,000
  • Union Parish $159,000
  • South Lafourhce Leonard Miller Jr. $295,000
  • Louisiana Regional $295,000
  • Hammond Northshore Regional $763,000
  • Houma-Terrebonne $295,000
  • Jena $110,000
  • Jennings $159,000
  • Jonesboro $110,000
  • Jonesville $110,000
  • Lafayette Regional $2,386,251
  • Lake Charles Regional $1,040,240
  • Chennault International $295,000
  • Leesville $159,000
  • C.E. Rusty Williams Memorial $110,000
  • Hart $159,000
  • Marksville Municipal $159,000
  • Monroe Regional $1,456,039
  • Acadiana Regional $295,000
  • Louis Armstrong New Orleans International $14,527,150
  • New Orleans Lakefront $763,000
  • False River Regional $159,000
  • Kelly-Dumas $159,000
  • Allen Parish $159,000
  • St. Landry Parish-Ahart Field $159,000
  • Harry P. Williams Memorial $159,000
  • John H. Hooks Memorial $159,000
  • Port of South Louisiana Executive $159,000
  • Slidell $295,000
  • Southland Field $159,000
  • Vicksburg-Tallulah $159,000
  • Thibodaux Municipal $110,000
  • Concordia Parish $159,000
  • Vivian $110,000
  • Winnsboro Municipal $159,000

