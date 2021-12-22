Temperatures increasing leading up to Christmas Day

(KSLA) - Temperatures will not stop for anyone! Not even Santa! It will continue to get warmer leading up to Christmas with highs in the 80s. This will put us near record territory.

This evening will be pleasant. There will not be any rain with only a few passing clouds. Temperatures will be cooling steadily this evening once the sun goes down. I would recommend bringing a jacket with you for any outdoor plans. Temperatures will be in the 50s falling to the 40s.

Overnight will be mostly clear with a couple clouds. Temperatures will be getting chilly for one more night. It will already not be as cold as previous night. Lows will be in the upper 30s to the mid 40s. There is a chance for some frost, but only if the clouds are vacant and the winds are calm. You’ll likely need the jacket as you head out the door in the morning.

Thursday and Friday will both have more beautiful weather. There will be little to no cloud cover and basically no chance of rain. Temperatures, as you might guess, will be quite warm. So, after a cool start Thursday morning, highs will be back in the 70s. Some places may even get close to 80 degrees by Friday afternoon! We’re talking near record temperatures again!

Christmas Eve night will be an easy night for Santa and Rudolph. It will be nice and clear with no clouds or rain to maneuver. Temperatures will not be cool at all though. Lows will be down to the mid 60s.

Christmas Day is looking to be gorgeous, but very warm. No white stuff on the ground this year! Temperatures will warm up to the upper 70s to lower 80s. I think there is a chance we make a push for the warmest Christmas on record. To do that, we must reach 83 degrees to tie the record. There should be plenty of sunshine and no chance of rain, so there is a chance. The weather will be perfect for the kids to play with all their new toys outside!

Sunday is also looking to be about the same. Mostly sunny with no rain. Temperatures will also be very warm getting up to the 80s. Possibly another record that could be broken when it is all said and done.

Don’t expect anything to change for Monday either. Monday will be a nice day with a few small passing clouds and no chance of rain. Temperatures are up to the 80s in the afternoon. Already the forecast calls for it to tie the record! So this is very much within grasp of breaking the record!

Some small changes are looking to arrive just before the end of the year. Some rain will be back starting in the middle of next week. So far, I only have a 20% chance of rain Tuesday and a 30% chance Wednesday. This rain will help to lower temperatures a little, and will help the drought conditions we’re facing. Temperatures will still be left in the 70s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday and enjoy the rest of the week!

